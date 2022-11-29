It felt like Octavio Brito’s buzzer-beating shot at the half did wonders for the Owls.
After watching a 17-point lead evaporate in just 7:18 in the first half, the Keene State men’s basketball team needed something.
Anything.
Enter Brito.
The sophomore pushed down the court in the final seconds off a Mike Carothers steal, watched his shot bank off the backboard and in, and celebrated with his teammates as they went into the locker room feeling much better than they did two seconds before.
The shot — Brito’s fifth three-pointer of the half — put the Owls ahead by four points at halftime and ignited the team and the Spaulding Gym crowd. The Owls then took care of business in the second half to beat Albertus Magnus College, 82-71, Tuesday night in Keene.
“It was a big shot,” Brito said. “It gave us the momentum going into the second half, definitely, but we didn’t let that affect our process. Regardless of whether that went in or not, we were going to come into the second half ready to go.”
With the win, the No. 14-ranked Owls stay undefeated (7-0).
Brito finished with 32 points — his second 30-point game of the season — on 11-of-21 shooting. His point total ties his career high, which he set earlier this season.
“It’s the confidence that my teammates and coaches have in me,” Brito said.
Senior Jeff Hunter scored 19 points and picked up 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the year in seven games.
Mason Jean Baptiste finished with 11 points.
It took 3:15 for the Owls to hit their first field goal (a Spencer Aronson three-pointer) which may not seem like very long, but the way the Keene State offense has been clicking early this season, it felt like an eternity.
Whenever the offense struggled to find a rhythm, the defense picked them up. Nate Siow — while quiet on the offensive end — came up with six steals to help turn the tide defensively.
Albertus Magnus pushed ahead 5-0 in the first few minutes of the game before the Owls stormed back. Keene State took a 9-7 lead at 16:25 of the first half off a Brito three-pointer (his first of three within a 45-second span) and the Owls eventually built up a 17-point lead at 8:53 of the first half.
The rest of the half belonged to the Falcons (0-4), which completely erased that deficit and threatened to take a lead at halftime.
“Some teams — when they get [down] 17 in the first half — they get a bit frustrated and get away from what they do,” said Keene State head coach Ryan Cain. “[Albertus Magnus] does the opposite.
“It was a combination of both ends of the floor that were not synchronized together in that moment that let [Albertus Magnus] go on that run,” Cain added.
Thanks to Brito’s three-pointer at the buzzer, Keene State held a 43-39 lead at the break, despite allowing Albertus Magnus back into the game.
“Any time you can get a little lead at halftime I think that’s a good thing,” Cain said. “Our guys made some nice plays there to get the ball advanced up the court to give Octavio a chance to make the shot, and obviously it’s nice to get a little lucky right before halftime. … They were fired up. They knew that it was just a lot of effort and intensity, and disciple-type plays that broke down in the first half and we corrected those. In that sense, it probably gave us enough emotion to focus on the right stuff.”
Keene State bumped its lead to 10 five minutes into the second half (58-48), and while Albertus Magnus hung around, the Owls kept them at arm’s length the rest of the way.
Keene State (7-0) travels to Southern Maine on Saturday at 2 p.m. in its Little East Conference opener. The Owls return home Wednesday against Plymouth State with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
In the earlier game at Spaulding Gym, the Keene State women’s basketball team downed River, 71-61, led by Aryanna Murray’s game-high 18 points. Kenzie Durnford scored 16, Rylee Burgess had 11 and Lilly Krysinski scored 10.
Burgess also had a game-high 13 rebounds for the double-double.
Keene State (2-3, 0-1 LEC) next heads to the Shooting Touch Tournament in Williamstown, Mass. The Owls play Williams Friday before playing either Babson or Bridgewater State on Saturday.
The Owls return to Spaulding Gym on Wednesday Dec. 7 to host Plymouth State in a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.
