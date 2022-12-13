The record-setting start to the season for the Keene State College men’s basketball team has seen the Owls move up another two spaces in the latest D3hoops.com national poll, released Monday.
Keene State checks in at No. 6, setting a new mark for the best ranking in school history. Keene State received 472 points in the poll, three points behind No. 5 Mount Union and five behind No. 4 Randolph-Macon. Top-ranked Christopher Newport University tightened their grip on the top spot in the ranking, receiving 23 first place votes and 623 points. St. Joseph’s (Conn.) received the final two first place votes and 596 points.
The Owls are currently 10-0, and 3-0 in the Little East Conference. The 10 consecutive wins are the most wins to begin a season in school history, and represent the third longest winning streak in program history; Keene State won 12 in a row in 2018-19, and 17 straight in 2001-02. Keene State is one of 15 undefeated teams in NCAA Division III, and one of three teams that have won their first 10 games of the season, with the others being No. 3 Williams College and Kean University (N.J.).
While the Owls continue to thrive off the scoring of co-captains Jeff Hunter and Octavio Brito, the three point line has been the Owls’ weapon of choice this season and particularly in the last week. Keene State has made 125 three pointers in 10 games this year, including 35 in the last two contests. The Owls made 18 triples against Plymouth State and 17 more against Rhode Island College, and have made at least 10 three pointers in seven of the 10 contests played thus far. The 12.5 threes made per game is the sixth best mark in the country.
Keene State is outscoring by over 22 points per game on average, the second highest scoring margin in the nation.
Defensively, the Owls are forcing 17 turnovers per game and scoring 23 points per game off of turnovers.
Brito is currently averaging 23.8 points per game and is sixth in the nation in scoring; Hunter averages 20.3 points and 12.7 rebounds per game. His per-game rebounding averaging is seventh nationally, while his 127 total rebounds are third and his seven double-doubles are are also third.
Both Hunter and Brito have been named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week this year, and are multiple-awardees of the LEC Player of the Week.
In addition to the scoring output of the two captains, junior Mason Jean Baptiste (12.0 ppg, 40 percent 3ptFG), sophomore Spencer Aronson (9.5 ppg, 44 percent 3ptFG), fifth year Jeric Cichon (6.9 ppg), and junior Nate Siow (5.5 ppg) all round out the Owls’ offense.
The Owls are off until Dec. 30, when they will host Emerson College at 6 p.m. in Spaulding Gymnasium.
