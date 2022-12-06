Following a pair of wins last week, the Keene State College men’s basketball team has moved up six spaces, to the No. 8 spot, in the latest d3hoops.com top-25, according to a press release Monday.
This is the highest ranking in school history and the first time the team has cracked the top 10. Keene State received 435 points in the poll.
Christopher Newport University remains No. 1 for the second week in a row, picking up 617 points and 20 first place votes. No. 2 St. Joseph’s (Conn.) and No. 3 Wisconsin La Crosse also received first place votes.
Keene State is 8-0 for the third time in the Division III era, matching their best start to a season. They also won their first eight in 2014-2015 (finishing 20-9, 8-6 in LEC before losing in NCAA first round) and in 2002-2003 (finishing 22-8, 10-4 LEC). They will aim to set a new best mark on Wednesday night at home.
The Owls continue to be lead by the tandem scoring machine that is senior co-captain Jeff Hunter and sophomore co-captain Octavio Brito.
Hunter is currently averaging 21.6 points per game, 12.6 rebounds per game, and 2.9 blocks per game, while shooting 70.1 percent from the field. He has a double-double in each of his last six games, and recently became the 38th player in program history to reach the 1,000 point mark, scoring 22 points in the Owls’ recent 83-70 win over Southern Maine. He is second nationally in double-doubles, as well as fourth in field goals and rebounds, fifth in rebounds per game, fifth in offensive rebounds, seventh in field goal percentage, and 10th in blocks.
Brito, meanwhile, is the reigning LEC Player of the Week after averaging 34.5 points and making 13-of-22 three pointers in the Owls’ two wins last week. For the season, he is averaging 24.5 points, six rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.3 steals per game, shooting 52.6 percent from the floor, 50 percent from three point range, and 71.4 percent from the free throw line. Brito is currently 11th nationally in scoring, and fifth in fifth in total points and three pointers made.
Either Hunter or Brito have received the LEC Player of the Week award each time it has been awarded this season. Hunter has also been named to the d3hoops.com Team of the Week, as well as being named the United States Basketball Writers Association National Player of the Week twice.
The Owls’ lineup is complemented by junior guard Mason Jean Baptiste (10.8 ppg, 34 percent 3pt FG), sophomore guard Spencer Aronson (8.4 ppg, 39 percent 3pt FG), senior guard Jeric Cichon (7.1 ppg), and junior guard Nate Siow (6.1 ppg, 3.3 apg)
Keene State closes out the fall semester with Wednesday’s game against Plymouth State, followed by a Saturday tilt against Rhode Island College at 3 p.m.
