The Keene State College men’s basketball team dominated the Little East Conference postseason awards, which were released by the league on Monday.
Jeff Hunter was named both the Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, as well as First Team All-LEC. At the conclusion of the regular season, Hunter averaged 18.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game, with 20 double-doubles and three games with both 20 points and 20 rebounds. He went over the 1,000 point mark for his career in a win over Southern Maine on Dec. 3. He scored more than 20 points on 12 occasions, including a career-high-tying 30 points on 13-for-19 shooting in a win over Maryville (Tenn.) College at the Great Lakes Invitational. For the year, he shot 61.3 percent, which would tie for the fourth best single-season mark in school history.
While Hunter is the fifth player in school history to win Offensive Player of the Year, he is the first to win the Defensive Player of the Year. Other previous Offensive Player winners from Keene State include Chris Coates (2001), David Stantial (2002), Tyler Kathan (2007, 2009), and Ty Nichols (2019).
Joining Hunter as a First Team All-Conference honoree is sophomore Octavio Brito. The Owls’ leading scorer, Brito finished the regular season by scoring 21.1 points per game, with 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. He shot 50.1 percent from the floor and 46.5 percent from three-point range, reaching a career-high 37 points against Southern Maine on Dec. 3. He went over 20 points in a game 14 different times this year, and hit at least four threes in a game nine different times. Brito needs just 109 points to reach 1,000 for his career.
Head Coach Ryan Cain was named the LEC Coach of the Year for the second time in his career, having also done so in 2018-19. Cain led the Owls to a 24-1 mark in the regular season, including a perfect 16-0 record in Little East Conference games. The Owls became the first team to go undefeated through the league schedule since the addition of Castleton University to the league five years ago. The Owls got off to the best start in school history by winning their first 15 games of the season, which was also the second longest winning streak in school history.
Hunter, Brito, and Nate Siow were also all named to the LEC All-Defensive Team. Siow averaged 2.2 steals per game this season, with 10 games of three steals or more and back-to-back games with six steals against both MIT and Albertus Magnus, on Nov. 26 and 29.
