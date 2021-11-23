NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Keene State College men’s basketball team turned a nine-point deficit into a game-high six point lead in less than four minutes early in the second half, but were then outscored by 15 over the next 11:28 and eventually lost 84-81 to Albertus Magnus College Tuesday night at “The Nest” inside Cosgrove Marcus Messer Athletic Center.
The Owls got a combined 52 points on 22-for-31 shooting from Jeff Hunter and Jeric Cichon, but could not overcome an extremely slow start that saw them fall behind 25-14 in the opening 12:20 or marks of 26 percent (7-for-27) from three and 47 percent (8-for-17) at the foul line.
Albertus, who had played just one game seven days ago — a two-point road win over a now 0-6 Rutgers University-Camden side — outscored KSC by eight at the foul line despite shooting just 67 percent from there themselves and had a 49-39 rebounding advantage, all of which came in the second half.
Tyreek Perkins had 23 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3-PT, 4-5 FT) , five rebounds, and three assists in the game for the Falcons, while Justice Washington finished with 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 FT) and 10 rebounds. Terry Dawkins chipped in 12 points, seven rebounds (five offensive), and three assists.
The Owls surrendered 19 offensive boards overall, 12 of which came in the second half where they were dominated 23-9 on the glass, which helped negate their 61 percent shooting in the period after a poor-shooting first 20 minutes (34 percent). KSC had a 30-26 rebounding edge in the first half, which aided them in remaining within seven (39-32) despite a 34.2 FG/18.8 3-PT/33.3 FT percent shooting slashline.
Dawkins and Washington got to the basket on each of Albertus’ two possessions to open the second half to push their lead to nine, but Cichon scored 12 points in less than two minutes to help KSC lead for the first time since less than four minutes into the first half.
However, the Owl momentum was fledgling, as the Falcons hit back with an 8-0 run that took 1:48 to jump right back out in front, a place KSC never ended up being again.
Two from the line for Hunter tied the game at 55 at the 12:44 mark, but the next eight minutes wound up belonging to Albertus Magnus.
Hunter finished with 29 points (12-19 FG), 13 rebounds and seven blocks in an impressive effort, while Cichon had 23 point (10-12 FG), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
The duo kept KSC in the game in the first half, connecting on 9-of-16 from the floor when the rest of the team shot 18 percent (4-for-22).
Mason Jean Baptiste made 3-of-7 threes and scored 11 points for KSC.
Keene State has a quick turnaround after Thanksgiving, visiting the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (4-2) on Saturday at 1 p.m.