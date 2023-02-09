From the very beginning of the season the Keene State men’s basketball team has been clear about its intentions to set big-picture goals.
The No. 5 nationally-ranked Owls have objectives beyond the last week of February — but they’ll take as many games at Spaulding Gymnasium that they can get along the journey.
And with an 82-65 win over UMass-Dartmouth on Wednesday in its home confines, Keene State has earned the right play at least one extra game on home turf.
The win clinched the Little East Conference regular season title and ensured that the Owls will host the conference tournament, which begins Feb. 21.
The Owls (22-1, 14-0 LEC) last hosted the Little East tournament in 2019, which they went on to win.
“I think this place gets into another gear as we get to the postseason,” said head coach Ryan Cain. “We’ve had some games in the past, a semifinal and a final where there was not another seat or ticket to be sold. I expect those kinds of environments in the semifinal and the final if we’re good enough to make it there.”
“The community support we get and obviously our students — I think it’s the best environment in the league,” added Cain. “It’s a tough place to come play. Hopefully we can play our best basketball here and not lose another game in Spaulding this season.”
Keene State will get to kick back and relax during the quarterfinals with a bye. But there still is some history to chase before they tip off in the LEC semifinals on Feb. 23.
With wins in their final two contests of the regular season, the Owls can become just the fourth team in the history of the Little East to run the table through conference play — joining UMass-Dartmouth (1986-87 & 1992-93) and Eastern Connecticut State (2013-14). The Owls would be the first team to do it so since the conference expanded to a nine-team league in 2018.
“Getting an opportunity to possibly put your name in the history book is definitely amazing,” said senior Jeff Hunter, who will get his first taste of playoff action at Spaulding this season. “There’s only one first time. So if we could do that, this group of guys is well deserving of it. It’s about what we do every day that is going to dictate how we write the rest of our story.”
Hunter dictated plenty of the play on Wednesday night, registering a game-high 21 points with 14 rebounds. Mason Jean-Baptiste had 12 points. Keene native Liam Johnston had nine points on a trio of three-pointers in 12 minutes off the bench.
The Owls shot 56-percent from the floor in the first half, but only led the Corsairs 40-33 heading into the locker room.
In the second half, the Owls — as they’ve done to most of their conference foes this year — grinded UMass-Dartmouth down and put the clamps on, forcing the Corsairs to shoot just 32.5 percent in the second half.
“It’s not exactly how we want to be doing it,” said Hunter. “We want to be getting on teams from the jump. We look at it like a lot of teams have our names circled on their schedules, so we really have to focus on coming out ready to play every day. And that will really translate in the way we practice tomorrow and the days to come.”
“It’s not necessarily the score, it’s about playing our best basketball consistently over 40 minutes,” said Cain. “Because that’s what you’re going to have to do six games in a row in March if you want to ultimately try to win a national championship.”
Keene State heads into its bye weekend before wrapping up the regular season next week. The Owls are back in action Wednesday at Castleton, and will host UMass-Boston on Saturday, Feb. 18, for senior night.
