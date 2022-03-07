SWARTHMORE, Pa. — The Keene State College men’s basketball team shot a season-low 33 percent from the field, including just 28.5 percent in the final 20 minutes, as their season ended in the second round of the NCAA tournament with an 84-63 loss to No. 17 Oswego State University Saturday night at Tarble Pavilion on the campus of Swarthmore College.
The Owls (21-7) were bidding to reach the Sweet 16 for the fifth time since joining Division III prior to the 1997-98 season and third time since 2016, but fell into a major first half deficit and never recovered. Keene State led just once in the game — 3-0, 20 seconds in — and then misfired on five of their next six shots while being outscored 8-2.
Octavio Brito buried a three-pointer and James Anozie a layup in his return on back-to-back trips as KSC tied the game at 10, but Jamal Achille and Christian Simmons answered with treys as the Lakers quickly went back up six 52 seconds later.
In that stretch, the Owls committed five turnovers in less than three minutes (six in the game’s opening nine minutes), setting the tone for the evening as KSC gave up 18 points off miscues and was minus-11 in that category.
A Jeff Hunter free throw at the 8:24 mark of the opening half still had the Owls within seven (21-14) despite a wobbly start, but Oswego State then embarked on a 15-4 run in four minutes to take a 36-18 lead and sent Keene State into the halftime break down 48-28, easily their largest deficit at the break this season.
The lead got as high as 23 before Brito made a three with 12 seconds left. The Lakers, who made 26-of-62 (42 percent) from the floor in their nine-point first round win over Hood College on Friday night, shot 58 percent (18-for-31) in the opening 20 minutes and made 6-of-9 from three-point range.
The Owls had committed 11 or fewer turnovers in three of their past four games, all wins including two against nationally-ranked foes in true road contests, had 12 alone in the first half (two more than they had made field goals).
In the first half, Brito and Mason Jean Baptiste combined for 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting (4-of-6 from three), but the rest of the team was held to eight points.
Keene State needed a major run after halftime, but it never came. In fact, their deficit grew to a game- and season-high 25 a little over four minutes into the second half after Achille and Ahkee Anderson scored five points in a row.
Seven straight points for the Owls in 1:21 made it a 57-39 game with 12:53 left, and two free throws from Brito four minutes later had KSC within shouting distance at 66-51. However, Anderson immediately made a layup on the other end.
Consecutive triples by Ryan Donahue and Jean Baptiste on back-to-back trips shrunk the gap to 71-58 with 5:11 remaining, only to see Oswego’s Devin Green go to the basket on the next possession to stop any Owl momentum.
Brito finished a shining Little East Conference Rookie of the Year campaign with a game-high 24 points (9-for-22 FG, 4-for-9 3-PT, 2-for-2 FT), six rebounds, three steals, and two assists to lead the Owls. Jean Baptiste added 19 (6-for-12 FG, 4-for-7 3-PT, 3-for-5 FT). Hunter grabbed 10 rebounds.
Oswego had four players in double-figures, paced by Achille’s 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting (2-for-3 3-PT). Anderson had 17 points (7-for-11 FG, 1-for-1 3-PT, 2-for-2 FT) and Simmons 16 (6-for-9 FG, 3-for-4 3-PT, 1-for-1 FT). Green finished with 11, and the aforementioned four Lakers shot 25-of-40 (63 percent) combined.
Keene State will prepare for the 2022-2023 season, which begins in November. The Owls graduate Anozie, Justin Williams and Lyndon Prayer off this year’s team but otherwise expect to have everyone else back.
Oswego plays No. 2 Marietta College (27-2) in the Sweet 16 on Friday, March 11.