The Keene State College men’s basketball team has appeared in the initial set of NCAA Regional Rankings, announced today by the NCAA men’s basketball championship committee.
The Owls (15-5, 10-3 LEC) join fellow Little East Conference institution UMass Dartmouth (18-2, 10-1 LEC) along with Babson College, Emerson College, and Worcester Polytechnic Institute of the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference and Nichols College of the Commonwealth Coast Conference in the first rankings for Region II.
The first set of rankings appear in alphabetical order; the first ordered rankings will begin on Feb. 15.
Coincidentally, the Owls travel to UMass Dartmouth, which is ranked No. 25 in the latest d3hoops.com national poll, on Wednesday night with tip-off slated for 7 p.m. The Corsairs defeated Keene State 76-60 on Jan. 31 in Keene, in a game that the Owls led by seven with 10 minutes go.
Keene State is led by junior forward Jeff Hunter (17.5 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 61.9 percent shooting from the field); Hunter is one of five Owls averaging in double-figures. He is joined by sophomore guard Mason Jean Baptiste (14.5 ppg, 35.5 percent 3PFG), freshman forward Octavio Brito (12.0 ppg, 4.2 rpg), sophomore guard Nate Siow (10.9 ppg, 5.1 apg), and senior center James Anozie (1.3 ppg). Anozie needs just nine points to become the 14th player in school history with 1,300 points.