The bracket is out — and the Keene State men's basketball team is staying put.
The Owls were one of the 16 No. 1 seeds selected to host a four-team pod, announced by the NCAA Division III selection committee on Monday afternoon.
Keene State (26-1) will open play in the first round against Baruch College of New York City on Friday night, time of tipoff has yet to be announced. Tufts University of Medford, Mass., and Widener University of Chester, Pa., were also announced as the other two teams that will travel to Keene for the four-team bracket and will play in the earlier game on Friday.
Baruch, the Bearcats (22-5), won the City University of New York Athletic Conference championship.
Tufts, the Jumbos (19-7), are an at-large bid out of the NESCAC. Widener, the Pride (19-8), defeated Alvernia in the Mid Atlantic Commonwealth championship to book its ticket to the dance.
Check back for more details as they becomes available, including tip-off times and ticket information for Friday's games.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
