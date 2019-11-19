The home season opens Tuesday night for the Keene State College men’s basketball team, when the Owls host preseason No. 13 Middlebury College at Spaulding Gym at 7 p.m.
The Owls (1-1) are returning home after a pair of season opening road games. KSC started the season with a 106-101 overtime loss to Springfield College, followed by a 99-91 victory over Salem State Saturday.
Junior center James Anozie dropped a career high 30 points against the Vikings, shooting 14-for-18 from the field, grabbing eight rebounds and handing out two assists. Anozie is one of five Owls averaging in double figures so far, along with classmate Miguel Prieto (14.5 ppg), junior Marcus McCarthy (13.5 ppg), sophomore Edwin Ezedomnwen (12.0 ppg) and freshman Nick Redden (10.5 ppg).
Middlebury (2-0) hits the road for the first time this season, having defeated Bridgwater State and Wentworth at the Middlebury tip-off classic over the weekend. Senior forward Matt Folger (17 ppg), junior guard Max Bosco (16 ppg), and sophomore forward Alex Sobel (16 ppg) are the Panthers’ leading scorers.
Both teams made the NCAA tournament a year ago, losing in the first round; Keene State fell to Moravian, while Middlebury lost to Nichols.
Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for children 7-17, and $2 for senior citizens. Tickets can be bought online at keeneowls.com/tickets.