The Keene State men’s and women’s basketball teams faced off against Eastern Connecticut State University in a double header on Monday at Spaulding Gym in Keene.
The men’s team saw five score in double figures in an 89-74 win over the Warriors while the women dropped a 56-27 decision.
Nate Siow (18 points, six rebounds) led the Owls while Mason Jean Baptiste (16 points), Jeff Hunter (15 points, 12 rebounds), Octavio Brito (14 points) and James Anozie (14 points) all scored recorded double-digit scoring as well.
After the Warriors scored the first four points of the game, Brito’s three-pointer kicked off an 11-0 run that put the Owls ahead for good.
“I thought our energy was very good,” said Keene State coach Ryan Cain. “I think we’ve played a couple of games as of late where we’re a little bit flat. I don’t think our habits were all that great. So, I think we combined our energy with some better habits than we’ve had over the last couple of games.”
As far as improvement goes, Cain believes that there is always something to improve on. For this team, he has a couple specific things in mind.
“I think mentally in a couple of those situations we beat ourselves,” Cain said. “I think we had some bad turnovers. We’re shooting free throws and somehow after the free throw, we end up giving up wide open threes unguarded and dunks after free throws. It really should never happen. So some of those little mental plays were turning the ball over unforced, and we’re giving up some easy shots on the back end just because of poor decision making at that time.”
The win marked the Owls’ seventh consecutive victory, moving them to 13-2 (8-0 LEC) on the season. Their win streak dates back to Dec. 6, with a month-long hiatus in the middle because of winter break and game postponements.
The women’s team fell behind 13-0 within the first seven minutes of the game, and couldn’t climb out of the early deficit, as they dropped their fifth game in a row, a 56-27 loss to East Conn.
“You know the effort was there, but we got drained mentally,” said Keene State coach Keith Boucher. “Sometimes when you wear down physically it affects your mental health, and it did in that game.
Freshman transfer Elizabeth Gonyea scored a team-high seven points off the bench for the Owls. Freshman Aryanna Murray scored six points, including a buzzer-beating jump shot at the end of the first quarter to bring the Owls’ deficit down to ten points.
Down just nine points at the half, the Owls battled in the third quarter but the Warriors outscored Keene State 21-4 in the fourth quarter in pull away.
The team has two more games this week — Wednesday against Plymouth State and Saturday against Rhode Island College.
“It’s just another step in the process we have to get better,” Boucher said. “Tomorrow we come in, we have to prepare for a game on Wednesday and then we have a game on Saturday.
“We have one day of prep so that’s difficult, but hey, it is what it is. Move on and get better,” Boucher added.
Both the men and women will be back in action on Wednesday as they face off longtime rival, Plymouth State. The women start the double-header with tipoff at 5:30 p.m. and the men will end the matchup with their game starting at 7:30 p.m.