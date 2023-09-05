Four Keene State College student-athletes were honored by the Little East Conference following the opening weekend of competition for the 2023 season.
Men’s Soccer
Senior forward Mbambi Mbungu was named the LEC Offensive Player of the Week. The Kabimba, Congo native racked up four goals and two assists for the Owls, including the game winning goal in each of the Owls’ first two games of the season. He scored the opener and set up the third goal for KSC in a 3-0 win over Rivier on Friday, then netted his second career hat-trick with three goals in a 5-0 win over Lesley on Sunday in Lexington, Mass. He also had an assist on Ali Alzawar’s goal in that game.
Women’s Soccer
Sophomore midfielder Riley Devine was named the LEC Offensive Player of the Week after scoring three goals. Devine netted her first of the season in the 76th minute to give the Owls a 1-1 tie with Colby-Sawyer in the season opener on Friday. She then netted two more in a 4-0 drubbing of New England College on Sunday. Devine, who has already surpassed her season total from 2022, will lead the Owls back on to the field on September 6, when they travel to Mount Holyoke College for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Field Hockey
Sophomore goalie Clara Gorman was named the LEC Goalkeeper of the Week for her efforts in the season opener against Springfield College. The Pride outshot the Owls 16-9, and held a 22-1 advantage in penalty corners, but could not find a way past Gorman, who made 10 stops in a 2-0 win. It marked the second career shutout for Gorman, while the 10 saves represented the third highest single game total in her career.
Freshman forward Meghan Daileanes was named the LEC Rookie of the Week. Daileanes netted the winning goal in the season opener against Springfield College, then tacked on two more goals in a 8-0 blowout of Elms College on Sunday.
Gorman, Daileanes and the Owls make their home debut on Sept. 6, when they host Colby-Sawyer at 6:30 p.m.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
