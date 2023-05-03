Keene State’s Connor Woods (41) and Giacomo Tedone (17) celebrate with freshman Jaheim Lancaster, a Keene High grad, after his goal in the fourth quarter of the Owls 22-12 win over Mass. Martime in the Little East Conference quarterfinals Tuesday in Keene.
Keene State’s Haile Ratajack makes a move toward net as the Owls women’s lacrosse team picked up a 22-12 win over Eastern Connecticut in the Little East Conference quarterfinals on Tuesday in Keene.
Keene State’s Connor Woods (41) and Giacomo Tedone (17) celebrate with freshman Jaheim Lancaster, a Keene High grad, after his goal in the fourth quarter of the Owls 22-12 win over Mass. Martime in the Little East Conference quarterfinals Tuesday in Keene.
Both the Keene State men’s and women’s lacrosse teams picked up matching 22-12 wins in the quarterfinals of the Little East Conference Tournament on Tuesday, taking back-to-back victories at the Owls Athletic Complex on Tuesday evening.
The men defeated Massachusetts Maritime 22-12 in the afternoon opener, and advanced to the LEC semifinals on Thursday at top-seed Western Connecticut on Thursday. The women, who defeated Eastern Connecticut in the night cap on Tuesday, will also take on WestConn in the semifinals on Thursday.
The men on Tuesday were led by sophomore attacker Rex Maccarini, who scored a career-high seven goals for the Owls (9-6), who stormed out to a 14-5 lead in the first half.
Cooper Cioffi had five goals and an assist for Keene State. Connor Woods scored three times while Colby Quiet had two goals and an assist.
Keene High grads Jaheim Lancaster and Manning Kirker also found the back of the net. Lancaster also added an assist in the first quarter. Kirker’s fourth-quarter tally was his first of the season.
Charlie Giuliotti made 13 saves for Keene State.
WestConn defeated Keene State 18-17 on April 25 en route to winning the LEC regular season championship.
The women advanced to the semis thanks in part to a career-high six goals from senior midfielder Mindy St. Marie. The Owls (8-10) led 10-3 at halftime and scored 12 more down the stretch to thwart any comeback.
Haile Ratajack had four goals and added an assist for Keene State. Jackie DeAngelis and Tess Brown each scored three times. Chase Gengras scored twice. Kara Moriarty made seven saves in the win.
WestConn (14-2) went 7-0 in the LEC in the regular season, and defeated Keene State 14-2 on April 15.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
