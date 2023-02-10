Both the Keene State men’s and women’s lacrosse teams received Little East Conference preseason rankings as voted on by the league’s coaches in a poll released Thursday.
The Keene State College men’s lacrosse team was picked to finish in a tie for second place.
The Owls, who were 12-5 last year and 7-1 against LEC opposition, received 53 points and one first place vote, tying with Western Connecticut State University. Two-time defending champion UMass Boston received 64 points and the other eight first place votes. Keene State fell to the Beacons in a 7-6 quadruple overtime thriller in the LEC championship game last season, the longest game in conference tournament history.
The Owls return plenty of talent, including senior attack Cooper Cioffi (39 goals, 21 assists, 60 points), senior midfielder Nathan Sickles (43-15-58), junior midfielder Colby Quiet (30-15-45), and sophomore attack Rex Maccarini (26-17-43).
Keene State opens the season on the road against Endicott College on February 18 at noon.
The women’s lacrosse team was predicted to finish fourth in the Little East.
The Owls (7-10, 5-2 LEC in 2022) received 30 points in the poll.
Keene State, which reached the semifinals of the Little East Conference tournament last season, returns four of the top five scorers from last season, beginning with senior captain Haile Ratajack. The first IWLCA All-Region honoree in program history, Ratajack led the Owls with 59 goals and 18 assists.
Also returning are junior attack Hannah Dworkin (20-28-48), senior midfielder Mindy St. Marie (27-12-39), and senior attack Jackie DeAngelis (16-19-35).
Keene State opens the season at home to Western New England University on February 28
