After winning the Little East Conference Tournament championship game last weekend against the No. 1 seeded Eastern Connecticut State Warriors, the Keene State College Owls men’s soccer team hosts the first and second round NCAA tournament games this weekend.
The other three teams traveling to Keene this weekend are the Bombers of Ithaca College, the Terriers of Thomas College (Maine) and the Mammoths of Amherst College.
Amherst College and Thomas College will be the first featured game on Saturday on Dr. Ron Butcher Field at 1 p.m., while Keene State will host Ithaca College at 3:30 p.m.
The two advancing teams from Saturday will play on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 3 p.m.