Keene State athletics are hoping to allow fans back into Spaulding Gym starting on Feb. 14, athletic director Phil Racicot said Friday.
The men’s and women’s Keene State basketball teams will have a combined three regular season home games left on the schedule after the 14th: a men’s and women’s doubleheader against Castleton on Feb. 16 and a women’s game against UMass-Boston on Feb. 18.
There is a chance for Keene State to host Little East Conference tournament games as well, depending on seeding at the end of the regular season. The conference tournament begins Feb. 22.
“We are working to look at policy where we’d be able to change in the middle of the month,” Racicot said Thursday. “We’re looking forward to opening the doors and letting people enjoy the [events].”
Spaulding Gym will also host the NHIAA Division III and IV high school boys and girls basketball championship games. The D-III boys final will be on Feb. 26 and D-III girls will play on Feb. 27. D-IV boys will be March 11 and D-IV girls will play March 6.
“We knew the intention is to be a spectator event,” Racicot said of the high school championships. “So our goal is to be in a position to host fans.”
Racicot added that any potential capacity limitation is still being discussed. If there is a capacity limitation, the number will be based on spacing in the gym. Proof of vaccination or proof of a negative tests likely won’t be required, he added.
“The most prominent [question] is the number of spectators,” Racicot said. “We want to create a great environment for players and parents.”
The only specific policy that is currently in place is a mask requirement in the gym.
Although there are no specific thresholds, case numbers, positivity rate and the number of people in quarantine are all indicators when creating policy, Racicot said.