The Keene State men’s basketball team took one step closer to Little East Conference history with a 63-35 win over Castleton on Wednesday night in Castleton.
The Owls (23-1, 15-0 LEC) can become the first team in LEC history to go 16-0 in conference play with a win over UMass-Boston at home on Saturday.
With Wednesday’s win, Keene State clinched the Little East regular-season title outright. The Owls had already earned at least a share of the title, and have clinched the top seed in the Little East tournament that begins next week.
Jeff Hunter and Jeric Cichon each posted double doubles. Hunter had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Cichon poured in 10 points and added 12 rebounds.
The Owls shot an uncharacteristic 38 percent, made just 9-of-29 (31 percent) from long range, and were 12-for-21 at the free throw line.
The shaky shooting didn’t lead to much trouble as Keene State led 11-0 four minutes into the game and was well in control throughout as they suffocated the Spartans’ struggling offense, holding them to 26 percent shooting (13-for-50) while forcing 16 turnovers.
“I’m proud of our guys to win the regular season outright tonight,” said head coach Ryan Cain. “It is a long year and our guys have stepped up to make our program player-driven and allowed us to fairly consistently play at a high level. Huge game Saturday for our program, and we look forward to honoring our seniors.”
Tip off on Saturday is slate for 3 p.m.
The Keene State women’s basketball team kept it Little East conference tournament hopes alive with a last-minute 55-54 win over Castleton on Wednesday night on the road.
Aryanna Murray drove the basket and with a left-handed finish with 10.4 seconds remaining put the Owls in front. The Owls (6-15, 4-11 LEC) got two defensive stops from there to seal the win.
Keene State needed a win to remain in play for the sixth seed in the LEC tournament, and will also need some help around the league. The Owls must win in their regular-season finale against UMass-Boston on Saturday, and needs Southern Maine to defeat Western Connecticut to clinch the tournament’s final spot.
Valerie Luizzi led the Owls with 15 points. She was 3-for-5 from beyond the arc. She is shooting 40-percent from deep over her last six games. Kenzie Durnford finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.
Tip off Saturday against UMass-Boston is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
