PAWTUCKET, R.I. — The Keene State College field hockey team is favored to win its seventh consecutive Little East Tournament title, according to a poll of the conference’s coaches that was released recently.
The Owls — who have won 14 LEC tournament titles in 22 years, including each of the last six — received eight first place votes and 138 total points to place first in the poll.
Defending LEC regular-season champion Castleton University was second with three first-place votes and 130 points, while Worcester State nabbed the other two first-place votes and was third with 126 points.
Keene State, which went 18-7 and 10-2 in LEC play in 2018, returns several key players, including Second Team All-American and LEC Offensive Player of the Year Nina Bruno (32 goals, 10 assists, 74 points), First Team All-LEC forward Kayla Klein (24-3-51), LEC Tournament Most Outstanding Player and LEC Defensive Player of the Year Ally McCall, Honorable Mention All-LEC defender Hailey Beaupre (three defensive saves), and starting goalie Rachel Loseby (10-2, 1.77 goals-against average, one shutout).
The Owls open their season at the University of New England Saturday at 1 p.m.