No. 3 seed Eastern Connecticut State University scored an early goal 6:21 into Saturday afternoon’s Little East Conference championship game at Owl Athletic Complex, and that proved to be enough despite the top-seeded Keene State College field hockey team having a three-player advantage at one point in the second half, as the Warriors claimed their first league tournament title with a 1-0 victory over the Owls.
Making their 20th appearance in the LEC tournament championship game and bidding for their league-best 15th title, Keene State had their chances.
The Owls outshot ECSU 10-1 in the second half and had an 18-4 edge in penalty corners overall, but struggled to get them on target as they saw their four-game winning streak overall and seven-game home winning streak both end.
Despite maintaining possession for the vast majority of time in the opening half, KSC managed just one shot that was blocked, including none in the second quarter. They were already trailing 1-0 at that point after, in the seventh minute following a corner, Leah Kowalasky danced around aggressive Owl defenders and fired a ball into the middle looking for a tip.
Keene State goalkeeper Victoria Watson came far out to deny that play and kick the ball away, but instead it found Isabel Sanchez, who spun away from Watson and whipped it into the back of the cage for a 1-0 lead.
After recording four shots in the opening 15 minutes, Eastern managed just one over the final 45 minutes as the Owls still dominated possession on the attack, but never could break through, landing just three shots on ECSU goalkeeper Sarah Gallagher.
The Owls had a golden opportunity just minutes out of the halftime locker room with well over two minutes worth of time with a three-player advantage following green cards on Bryce Makula and Sanchez and a five minute yellow card on Liz LaMarco, but did not get any shots on the ECSU cage in that span and surrendered two corners that the Warriors had to take with just four players.
Still down a goal in the fourth quarter, Keene State continued to search for the tying goal, but it never came despite taking all six shots and all seven corners of the period, including three in the opening 1:51.
Keene State won 11 of 14 after a 1-7 start before coming up short Saturday.