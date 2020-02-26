PLYMOUTH — It was a cruel way for the season to end.
Whereas last year the Keene State College men’s basketball team joyously danced on the floor of Spaulding Gymnasium in celebration of winning the Little East Conference championship, Tuesday the Owls glumly left Foley Gymnasium on the short end of a 72-70 overtime loss to rival Plymouth State University. Jaylen LeRoy provided the heroics with a game-tying 3-pointer in regulation, followed by a game-winning runner in overtime.
The Owls led by five points with 15 seconds left in regulation, but couldn’t protect the lead. They shot 7-of-22 from the free-throw line and 3-of-12 in the second half, with many of those misses coming in the final minutes.
Sixth-seeded KSC’s season ends with a 10-16 mark, while the No. 3 Panthers, 16-10, move on to the LEC semifinals at UMass-Dartmouth Thursday night. It was only the fifth time since joining the LEC in 1997 that the Owls failed to win a postseason game.
The Owls rallied from an 11-point first half hole to take the lead early in the second half. They surged ahead 57-50 with 6:34 left after finishing a 9-0 run, but could not hold on, missing five of seven free throws in the final five minutes. PSC wasn’t much better, going 11 of 22 on the night from the line.
Junior James Anozie finished his season with a game-high 22 points on 10-of-11 shooting to go along with five rebounds. Jeric Cichon added 13 points and Sidi Diallo finished with 10 points. Jeff Hunter ended his rookie campaign by pulling down 18 rebounds, easily a season-high.
After taking its seven-point lead with 6:34 left, KSC went nearly five minutes without scoring. But a Diallo jumper put KSC up by three, and was followed by a Nick Redden 3-pointer to make it 62-56 with 52 seconds left. The Owls were still ahead 64-59 after Redden made 1 of 2 at the line but they couldn’t hold on. Joe Simpson put back a miss to make it a one-possession game with seven seconds left and, after two more free throw misses by KSC, PSC forced overtime on LeRoy’s banked three with less than a second on the clock.
The extra session, which was the second between the two teams this season, saw neither team lead by more than two points. LeRoy hit a runner in the final seconds of overtime that broke a 70-70 tie and proved to be the winning points. KSC had a chance to tie after PSU was whistled for a technical foul after the basket, but Owls missed again at the free-throw line.
College women’s basketball
Castleton State 54, Keene State 46 — The night wasn’t any better for the KSC women, who were eliminated from the LEC tournament by the Spartans in Vermont. Abby Grandmaison came off the bench to score a career-high 13 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the No. 3 Spartans, who move on to play Rhode Island College Thursday. The Owls finish their season 7-19; Castleton improved to 16-10.
KSC’s reserves outscored Castleton 25-4, but the Spartan starters more than made up for that deficit. Elise Magro’s 17 points led Castleton, while none of KSC’s starters cracked double digits.
Keene State was sluggish out of the gate, as it scored only four points over the opening 8:20 and quickly trailed 14-4. The differential never grew much more than that over the remainder of the game, as Castleton’s largest lead was 11, but the Owls could not find enough offense and never did tie the game despite hanging around most of the time.