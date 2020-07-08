Recent Keene State College graduate and soccer and track and field standout Nicole De Almeida ofNashua has been nominated for the prestigious NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
The NCAA Woman of the Year award honors graduating female student-athletes who have distinguished themselves throughout their collegiate careers in the areas of academic achievement, athletics excellence, service and leadership.
Eligible female student-athletes are nominated by their school for the Woman of the Year award. Each conference office then reviews the nominations from its core member schools (and sponsored sports) and submits its conference nominee(s) to the NCAA.
All nominees who compete in a sport that is not sponsored by their school’s primary conference, as well as associate conference nominees and independent nominees, will be sent to a separate pool to be considered by a committee.
Then, the NCAA Woman of the Year selection committee identifies the Top 30 – 10 from each division – and from there selects three finalists from each division. The Committee on Women’s Athletics then selects the winner from the nine finalists.
All 30 Woman of the Year honorees will be recognized, and the 2020 Woman of the Year will be announced on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.