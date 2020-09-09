The Keene State College Department of Athletics and Recreation has postponed the 2020 Keene State Golf Classic, which was scheduled for Oct. 2 at Keene Country Club.
“We regret that we must cancel this fundraiser,” said Keene State Director of Athletics and Recreation Phil Racicot. “This is one of the most important events on our calendar, that brings the community together in support of KSC Athletics. We are committed to producing a top-notch event for our supporters on behalf of enhancing the student-athlete experience at KSC.”