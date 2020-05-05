The Keene State College Department of Athletics and Recreation announced end of the year awards and it was headlined by Nicole De Almeida (Nashua, N.H.).
A multi-sport athlete in women’s soccer and track, De Almeida was named as the Female Senior Athlete of the Year and the Female Senior Scholar Athlete of the Year.
In soccer, De Almeida will be remembered as one of the premier defenders in program history. She was a four-time All-Conference honoree, the first player in school history to earn the honor all four years. In 2016 De Almeida was named the Little East Conference Rookie of the Year. In 2017 and 2019 she was named Little East Conference Defensive Player of the Year. De Almeida was an All-Region pick in 2016 and 2017 and was chosen to the New England Intercollegiate Senior Bowl in 2019. Throughout her four seasons at the school, the program combined for a 39-34-2 record.
In track, De Almeida was just as impressive. She won the Little East titles in the indoor 600 meters in 2019 and 2020. She also won the outdoor 400-meter hurdles in 2019 and was part of the indoor 4x400 meter relay in 2020. De Almeida leaves the school as the holder of three records, the indoor 200 meters (29.65 seconds) in 2019, the outdoor 400-meter hurdles (1:05.93) in 2019, and the indoor 4x200 relay (1:48.44) in 2017.
Outside of being a standout athlete, De Almeida was no short of impressive in the classroom. She completed a dual degree in secondary education and mathematics, as well as a minor in statistics. She finished with a GPA of 3.89. De Almeida was a multi-time All-LEC Academic Team Honoree. The senior was named to Keene State’s Dean’s List and the Little East Conference Academic Honor Roll.
Outside of De Almeida, there were two other Keene State athletes recognized for their athletic and academic achievements at the school.
Dave Wiedenfeld, an attackman on the men’s lacrosse team was named the Male Senior Athlete of the Year. He led the Owls to a 37-18 record in three years and a partial senior season before the year was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Owls did not lose a conference game in his time with the program, as they went 22-0 in three years in three seasons in conference and captured the Little East Conference regular season and tournament titles in all three seasons. Keene State also reached the second round of the NCAA tournament in each season with Wiedenfeld on the roster.
The senior wraps up his Owls’ career with 68 goals and 87 assists in 51 career games. His assist mark ranks eighth all-time in school history. In 2019 Wiedenfeld had 39 assists, a single season school record. The senior tied the single season record in 2018 with 36 before breaking it.
Rounding up the recognitions is Ryan Linehan, a catcher on the baseball team, who was recognized as the Male Senior Scholar Athlete of the Year. As a criminal justice major, Linehan was named to the Keene State College Dean’s List, LEC All-Academic team and the LEC Academic Honor Roll. After transferring from the University of Southern Maine, Linehan appeared in 41 games in his Keene State baseball career.