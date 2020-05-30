The Keene State College Department of Athletics and recreation announced the cancellation of its summer camps and clinics due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The decision was made to assure the health and safety of all campers, staff and volunteers in abiding with the College’s social distancing recommendations,” an e-mail sent out by the department read. “This includes both affiliated and non-affiliated camps.”
Camps included baseball, basketball, soccer, softball, field hockey, women’s lacrosse and swimming.
“Owl camps are designed to teach each participant the basic fundamentals needed to be a complete athlete,” the website reads. “Campers will also enjoy a fun-filled day of activities and exercises created to sharpen their talent, build confidence, and create friendships along the way.
All registrations for the Keene State affiliated camps will be fully refunded and those with questions can contact Karen Whittemore via e-mail kwhittemore2@keene.edu.
Those signed up for non-affiliated camps are advises to contact their respective camp directors directly.