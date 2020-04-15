The Keene State College Athletics/Alumni Hall of Fame has announced this year’s class, consisting of the 2003-04 Owls’ men’s basketball team, Crystal Blamy, Judy Izzo and Bill Williams.
“I’m very pleased to welcome our next class of honored inductees to the Keene State Athletics/Alumni Hall of Fame,” Keene State College Director of Athletics and Recreation Phil Racicot said in a press release. “They represent the very best of Keene State Athletics and are extremely deserving of this honor. We look forward to having them back on campus as part of our Reunion Weekend festivities on October 2.”
Back in 2004 the Keene State men’s basketball team became the first team in program history to capture a Little East Conference championship and received the Owls’ first NCAA tournament berth.
It didn’t end there for the all-time team led by All-LEC standouts Alphonse Michalski Chris Timson, and Matt Wheeler, as well as the LEC Coach of the Year Rob Colbert.
Keene State defeated Babson College and Rochester before falling to the eventual national champion, Williams College, in the elite eight. Despite the loss, history had already been made in the school-record, 25-win season.
Blamy, a 2008 graduate, was one of the most impressive track and field athletes in Keene State history. She was a three-time All-American and a two-time national champion. Blamy was one of just three athletes in the history of Division III to win the National Championship in the indoor and outdoor jump in the same year. Blamy set the current school record in the high jump at 5 feet, 9.25 inches.
At the 2008 indoor national championships, Blamy won the national title with a Division III best mark of 5 feet, 7¾ inches in the high jump event. She replicated that feat in the outdoor season, leaping 5 feet, 7 inches to take the outdoor title.
Izzo, a 1999 graduate, was a force on the women’s basketball court, splitting her career between the final years in Division II and early years in Division III. She finished with 1,321 career points, the fourth-highest total in school history. Izzo averaged 14.1 points per game and was just as impressive on the defensive end of the court. She is fourth all-time in steals in school history. She was a two-time All-LEC player. In Izzo’s senior season, the Owls upset No. 3 seed Eastern Connecticut in the quarterfinals.
Williams was dominant on the mound throughout his career for Keene State. He is the program’s all-time leader in strikeouts and complete games, among being in the top 10 in other categories, including ERA, saves, shutouts and innings pitched. Williams was the first Owls player from the Division III era to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. In 2000 Williams was named the Little East Conference Pitcher of the Year after holding opponents to a .168 batting average and tossing five complete games. He holds the school’s single season record for strikeouts (109) and innings pitched (90 1/3). Williams also holds two of the remaining top 10 single season strikeouts marks.