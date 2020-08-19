The next induction ceremony of the Keene State College Athletics/Alumni Hall of Fame, scheduled for October 2, 2020, has been postponed, and will be rescheduled to take place pending restoration of campus rules governing large in-person gatherings.
The decision follows the College’s postponement of all Alumni Weekend festivities. It has become clear that to have our full and complete Hall of Fame ceremony would not be possible given the current restrictions on crowd gatherings, as well as travel for those coming from outside New England.
“Given the current environment and circumstances, we have made the difficult but responsible decision to postpone our Hall of Fame induction ceremony. This event is such an important tribute to the remarkable achievements of the inductees and we look forward to providing the opportunity to celebrate with family, peers and our KSC community in person in 2021,” said KSC Director of Athletics and Recreation Phil Racicot.
Refunds will be made available for those who have purchased tickets.