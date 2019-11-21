Sarah Testo, Keene State College strength and conditioning and assistant women’s soccer coach, was inducted into the Newburyport High School Hall of Fame on Nov. 7.
Testo graduated from the North Shore high school in Massachusetts in 1996, starring in soccer, basketball, tennis and track and field. According to the Newburyport News, Testo was a prolific scorer who recorded 20 goals with nine assists as a senior, including a school-record five goals in one game. She was also a talented shooting guard in basketball, who averaged 18 points per game and earned all-conference honors and was the team MVP as a senior in 1996.
In the spring, she cleared 5-foot-3 in the high jump to place third in the state as a freshman before switching to tennis, where she played No. 1 singles for three years, was a two-year captain and a team MVP as a senior.
“It was an honor to be inducted in the Wall of Fame and to be part of the girls’ soccer team that helped start a dynasty for our coach, Robert Gonnam,” Testo said. “It was great reminiscing about high school and the sports I played at the induction dinner the entire night was awesome and one that I will always remember.”
Testo matriculated to Keene State, graduating in 2000, where she played four years of soccer for Coach Denise Lyons, who has been at the helm since 1992. Testo had 12 goals and 20 assists, helping the Owls to the Little East Conference championship in 1998. She was also chosen to the NEWISCA All-Star game her senior year.
She has served as Keene State’s strength and conditioning coach since 2001, while also joining Lyons on the Owls’ bench as an assistant soccer coach for the last 17 seasons.
“I was so excited when I heard that Sarah was receiving this prestigious Hall of Fame award,” Lyons said. “Sarah brings that same dedication and work ethic that she had in high school to our women’s soccer program here at Keene State. As a former player at KSC and currently serving as my assistant coach for the past 14 years, I am so proud of Sarah and all that she has accomplished, and feel very lucky to have her on my staff.”