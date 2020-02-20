* Keene State 74, Eastern Connecticut State 60 — The Owls took care of business in a big way on the road Wednesday night, pushing their way into the Little East Conference tournament with a convincing win over the Warriors at Geissler Gymnasium in Willimantic, Conn.
They got breakout performances from sophomore Jeric Cichon and freshman Nick Redden, with Cichon scoring a career-high 20 points. Redden matched his season-best 14 points, making 4-of-5 triples in the process, in 16 minutes of playing time off the bench. Fellow freshman Jeff Hunter finished with nine points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks for KSC.
The Owls took a 7-6 lead on a Redden hoop and never trailed again.
The win clinched a spot in the LEC tournament, which begins next week. Only one seeding spot has been decided, as Western Connecticut State University clinched the No. 1 seed with its 77-66 win at Rhode Island College Wednesday. KSC can finish anywhere between third and sixth. It hosts Western in its regular-season finale Saturday afternoon at 3.
* St. Anselm 68, Franklin Pierce 64 — The visitors from Manchester rallied from a 10-point deficit late in the second half to stun the Ravens on Senior Night at The Fieldhouse. The win, the sixth in a row for the Hawks, moves them to 16-8 overall, and 12-5 in the Northeast-10. The loss snapped FPU's three-game winning streak and dropped it to 15-9, 10-7 NE10.
In a pregame ceremony, seniors Jameson Pierrelus, Falu Seck, Doyin Fadojutimi and graduate student Lewis Cramer were honored for their contributions to the program. Seck and Fadojutimi also were honored for reaching 1,000 career-points earlier in the season.
Seck carried the load on offense Wednesday with a game-best 22 points. Teammate Isaiah Moore followed up his career-high 24-point performance with 19 points. St. Anselm was led by a balanced scoring attack that saw four of five starters reach double-digits, led by Gustav Suhr-Jessen's double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds.
Before tip-off, the Ravens were assessed an administrative technical following a dunk by a St. Anselm player in warmups that knocked out one of the shot clocks. FPU, however, led much of the way and was in front by six with 4:01 to go. But the Ravens went cold down the stretch, missing their final six shots with two turnovers while the Hawks outscored them 21-7.
The Ravens will look to get back in the win column Saturday at Bentley University in Waltham, Mass., at 3:30 p.m.
Women's college basketball
* Eastern Connecticut 57, Keene State 36 — The first-place Warriors rolled past the cold-shooting Owls, holding them to single digits in each of the first three quarters Wednesday at Geissler Gymnasium in Willimantic, Conn. Eastern improved to 20-4 and a league-leading 13-2 in the LEC; KSC dropped to 7-17 and 6-9.
The Owls could not get anything going offensively all night in their third consecutive loss, as Eastern outscored them 40-14 in the middle part of the game. KSC got eight points apiece from Hailey Derosia and Lilly Shlimon, but shot just 26 percent in the game.
The loss guarantees KSC will be the No. 6 seed in next week's conference tournament. The Owls will go on the road for a quarterfinal matchup on Tuesday at Castleton, UMass-Boston or UMass-Dartmouth. The Owls will honor seniors Hien Thach and Kenzie Bennett before their regular season finale against Western Connecticut State University (8-16, 3-12 LEC) Saturday at 1 p.m. at Spaulding Gymnasium.
* St. Anselm 63, Franklin Pierce 59 — Izzy Lipinski poured in a career-high 32 points and came away with a personal-best six steals, but the Ravens fell to the Hawks Wednesday evening at The Fieldhouse in Rindge. With the win, the No. 7 regionally-ranked Hawks move to 17-6, 13-4 NE10 while FPU drops to 10-14, 4-13 NE10.
Lipinski scored all 13 points in the first quarter for the Ravens, going 6-of-9 from the floor. She gobbled up a team-high nine boards and three blocks while converting 14-of-23 of her field goals. Lisa Sulejmani was the only other Raven in double-figures with 16 points.
Reigning NE10 Player of the Week Shannon Ryan and Lipinski were guarding each other at times in the post. Ryan fought through foul trouble in the second half and clinched the game with the floater from the foul line with 2.1 seconds left. She finished the game with 21 points and 11 rebounds.
The Ravens head out on the road for their final two games, including a Saturday contest at No. 4 regionally-ranked Bentley University (18-7, 13-4 NE10) at 1:30 p.m.