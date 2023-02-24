From here on out, the Keene State men’s basketball team’s next game will have to be its best game.
Those are the stakes that come with earning a right to play in late February and into March.
And those are the stakes the Owls appear ready to greet.
Thursday night’s 83-61 win over Eastern Connecticut in the Little East Conference semifinals at Spaulding Gym seemed little more than academic. It was a final chance to clamp down on little imperfections before hitting the big stage.
Keene State (25-1) will face Western Connecticut in the conference championship on Saturday at 1 p.m. It’s the Owls’ 15th Little East Conference championship game since joining the league in 1998.
The program is no stranger to this kind of dramatic backdrop. Keene has made a habit in recent years of riding the wave into March.
The nationally ranked Owls will be dancing regardless Saturday’s outcome, but a grand statement could put the Owls in consideration to host the opening two rounds of the NCAA Division III tournament. Brackets will be released on Monday.
“We’d love to host for obvious reasons because of the support we get here when we play in this gym and the environment,” said head coach Ryan Cain. “But the most important thing, whether it is here or if it’s on the road, is playing our best basketball. There’s no doubt that our guys will be focused and ready to go. But of course we would love to play here in front of our fans.”
While Keene State is ranked No. 5 in the country on d3hoops.com, and No. 1 in regional rankings, the NCAA Committee’s top-16 rankings — which will be used to determine host sites based on record, wins against ranked opponents and strength of schedule — has the Owls on the outside looking in.
“We’re gonna let the people who decide that care about that. We don’t care,” said sophomore star Octavio Brito. “Wherever we end up, we’re gonna go play our basketball. It doesn’t matter where it’s at.”
First, the Owls had to get past a very familiar foe when it comes to late February in Eastern Connecticut. The programs have faced off 12 times in the LEC Tournament.
The Owls got off to a slow start shooting just 40 percent from the floor in the opening 20 minutes. Eastern led by as much as seven midway through the half.
“On offense we missed some decent shots at times, said Cain. “But we’re also not playing defense so well that it’s leading to great shots in transition. ...
"I think we got a little sloppy with the execution of some of the things we want to do and it led to some slower offense and lack of execution in the half court.”
But Keene State has shown an affinity for wearing teams down in the second half — and that’s just what happened. The Owls forced 13 second-half turnovers and generated 21 points off turnovers for the game.
Jeff Hunter recorded his 21st double-double, finishing with 24 points and 15 rebounds, adding three blocks and a pair of steals.
Brito added 18 points. Jeric Cichon (11 points), Mason Jean Baptiste (10) also ended in double figures. Max Lee had 20 points for the Warriors (14-13).
Keene State now turns it attention to Western, which pushed the Owls to the brink in a 71-68 overtime thriller at Spaulding on Jan. 7. The Owls dashed Western 92-76 on the road on Feb. 4.
“This is what we do, we play our best basketball at the end of the year,” said Cain. “We have been most successful of any team in our league in these situations — when it’s hardest to do it.
“I believe in the leadership of this team and I believe in the player-driven approach we have taken this year,” he added. “I think we’re going to play our best game of the season against a really good opponent on Saturday.”
If they do, they will have done all they can to have earned a right another game at Spaulding Gym.
