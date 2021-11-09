Both Keene State basketball programs will be in action Tuesday night in Spaulding Gym.
The women’s team will kick off the doubleheader with a 5 p.m. tipoff against Westfield State. Then the men’s team will open its season at 7 p.m. against Colby-Sawyer.
Let’s breakdown each team, piece-by-piece:
Men
The men’s team brings back a lot of the same pieces that took this program to the Little East Conference title game last year, and was picked to finish second in the LEC in the preseason poll.
The Owls also bring back last year’s leading scorer, junior forward Jeff Hunter (18 points per game), as well as sophomore guard Mason Jean Baptiste (13.2 ppg) and sophomore guard Nate Siow (11.8 ppg), all staples in last year’s starting lineup along with senior center James Anozie, who returns for his fifth year.
“I think all those guys are in a good place,” said head coach Ryan Cain. “They’re figuring out a balance between taking that next step individually and helping our team take that next step as a group.”
Other key returners include sophomore Jordan Santos and senior Jeric Cichon, who served as role players last season.
Even with all the familiar faces, the starting five could look a bit different, Cain said, with a few newcomers who could see some early-season starting roles.
Namely junior Max Bonney-Liles, a transfer from Suffolk University, and freshman Octavio Brito will likely see some time as starters early on this season.
With the combination of young returning starters and new faces coming in, the Owls have a “feeling of inexperience,” Cain said.
“We have some older guys that have been around, but I don’t think this team has established an identity yet,” Cain said. “We have some guys that really care about doing the right thing, but I don’t think we’re at the point where we figured out who we are as a team.”
To find that identity, Cain said the team needs each guy to figure out his role and how it will impact the team as a whole, not just the individual.
“An element of unselfishness,” as Cain put it.
Once they get to that point, the team will find a level of consistency that has been lacking in early-season practices.
Then, theoretically, a starting five will be more clear and the Owls will be ready to be competitive in the LEC once again.
“I’m excited to get out there and see how these guys perform,” Cain said. “It all comes down to what we do on a daily basis in practice and see if we can add some element of consistency there that we can see on the court in play.”
Women
On Tuesday, the women have an opportunity to build off a 70-45 season-opening win over New England College on Friday night.
The young team will again be led by junior guard Hailey Derosia (11.5 ppg last season) and sophomore forward Rylee Burgess (six rebounds per game last year).
“It starts with Hailey,” said head coach Keith Boucher. “I call her MacGyver because she has to get us into good situations and out of bad ones. She’s got all the tools. She can drive it to the rim, she can pull up and shoot, she can shoot from the arc. And she’s very good defensively.
“[And Rylee has] a lot of potential,” Boucher added. “She’s a very physical post player and that’s hard to come by. In that regard, we’re fortunate.”
Derosia earned a spot on the LEC First Team as a sophomore last year, while Burgess was tabbed as the LEC Rookie of the Year.
“We’re really young, but that just means we have a lot of potential and a lot of room for growth,” Derosia said.
“I just have to stay strong in the post, continue to work every day to maintain skills and get better,” Burgess said. “Sky’s the limit. You can always get better.”
Junior Michelle Labonte (last year’s team leader in minutes), senior Jenny Freedman and sophomore Jackie Alibrandi all played important roles in last year’s team and return for another run.
With that said, Boucher plans to put his freshmen in key roles during the season, namely Kenzie Durnford, who will split time at the four-spot with Labontie, and Sam Lee.
Freshmen Aryanna Murray and Maya Rioux — teammates at Nashua South High School last year — could also find themselves logging some significant minutes.
“There’s a lot of potential there,” Boucher said. “Hopefully they develop. We’ve got a good future ahead of us with those kids.”
It’s a learning process for the freshmen, but Boucher said he hopes the Owls’ tough regular season schedule — highlighted by the Middlebury Tip-Off Classic in mid-November — gets his inexperienced players ready for the grueling conference schedule.
The key for this team will be finding its shots from beyond the arc, which the team struggled with last season. The Owls shot just 20.2 percent from the 3-point line — last in the conference.
This year, the 3-point line for the women was moved back just over an inch to match the distance of the men’s 3-point line.
If Keene State can find its shot from beyond the arc, that will open things up in the post for Burgess to do some damage.
Just as important as shooting the 3-ball will be the Owls’ defensive game plan. Keene State had the second-best scoring defense in the conference last season, and bring back many of the pieces that made that possible.
“We’re going to have to defend,” Boucher said. “We did a great job of doing that last year. Your shot is going to come and go, but you can play defense on every possession. It’ll keep you in the games.”
The Owls earned a spot in the LEC championship game last season, but were picked to finish fifth in the conference this year in the preseason polls.
“Considering how much growth we’ve had the last two years in building up to the fifth spot, I’m just excited to see where we go next year and the year after that,” Derosia said. “Everyday we’re getting a little bit better, a little closer to our goal.”