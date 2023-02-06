The Keene State men’s basketball team reduced its magic number to clinch the Little East Conference regular season title to one on Saturday as both KSC hoops teams cruised to wins over Western Connecticut State on Saturday in Danbury, Conn.
Senior forward Jeff Hunter posted 23 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks while sophomore guard Spencer Aronson added 23 with an impressive performance from three-point range as the nationally No. 6 Owls rolled to a 92-76 win.
The Owls (21-1, 13-0 LEC) were 15-for-37 (41 percent) from three-point range in the win. Aronson was 6-for-12 from beyond the arc Saturday. Octavio Brito potted 22 points behind a 5-for-8 effort three-point range.
Aronson is shooting 38 percent (53-for-138) from three-point range this season and has made at least four threes in a game seven times. The Owls average 92.3 points per game when he scores in double-figures and win by an average of 24.2 points in those games.
Keene State also took a 54-37 advantage on the boards in the win.
The Owls, which needed overtime to top the Wolves (19-2, 11-2 LEC) at Spaulding Gymnasium on Jan. 7, left little to chance in the second half. After taking a five-point lead into the locker room, started the second on a 7-0 run to extend the lead to double digits.
In the women’s game, sophomore forward Kenzie Durnford scored a game-high and new career-high 18 points and first-year guard Valerie Luizzi added 15 as the Owls made four threes in the opening quarter and set the stage for a 72-51 Little East Conference victory.
The Owls (5-14, 3-10 LEC) had won one of their last 10 entering the contest.
Freshman Lilly Krysinski went 5-for-7 shooting to a season-high 13 points. Rylee Burgess had eight points and added 11 rebounds.
Keene State carried a 50-38 lead into the fourth quarter, and outscored WestConn. 22-13 in the final 10 minutes.
Both Keene State squads will host UMass-Dartmouth on Wednesday. The women will tip off at 5:30 p.m. with the men to follow at 7:30.
