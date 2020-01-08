Keene State College enjoyed its road trip to Plymouth Tuesday, as both the men’s and women’s basketball teams came away with victories over their rivals at Foley Gymnasium.
It sets up a key home double-header Thursday against Eastern Connecticut State.
College men’s basketball
Keene State 89, Plymouth State 70 — Whatever changes the Owls made at halftime, it did the trick. Trailing 40-36, they outscored the Panthers 41-9 in the first 13 minutes of the second half, turning a taut game into a rout. The Owls, 5-7 overall, improved to 4-0 in the Little East Conference, setting up Thursday’s game against Eastern, the team it defeated last year in the conference tournament championship game. PSU fell to 5-6, 0-3 in the LEC.
DeVon Beasley led the Owls in scoring for the second straight game, as he connected on 5-of-10 triples and scored 17 points. Nyzair Rountree added 14 points (5-for-7), five assists, four rebounds and a steal, while Jeff Hunter chipped in 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting and five rebounds. Ben Olson filled the stat sheet with 10 rebounds, six points and five assists. Jeric Cichon grabbed 11 boards, and Nick Redden rounded out the double-figure scorers with 11.
The Panthers, who lost by their most lopsided margin of the season, got 18 points off the bench from Giorgi Tsiklauri. Jaylen LeRoy and Dante Rivera, who average a combined 33 points per game, were held to 16. KSC is 10-2 in its last 12 meetings against PSU and has won the last two games in Plymouth by a combined 45 points.
Women’s college basketball
Keene State 50, Plymouth State 43 — Hien Thach and Hailey Derosia combined to score 11 points in the fourth quarter as the Owls fended off the Panthers to even their conference mark at 2-2 (3-10 overall). PSU fell to 3-7 and 0-3.
Derosia finished with a team-high 11 points for KSC, making 3-of-5 from the field and 5-of-6 from the foul line, while adding seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Thach was 3-of-5 from long range and added nine points, six coming in the final 10 minutes. Kenzie Bennett matched Derosia with seven boards for the Owls, who never trailed after taking the lead early in the second quarter. Jalen Cook put up 13 points for PSU, which lost its sixth in a row.
Thursday’s double-header against Eastern starts with the women’s game at 5:30 p.m.
Women’s college hockey
Franklin Pierce 3, Saint Anselm 0 — Sophomore goaltender Emme Ostrander stopped 43 shots in recording the shutout at Sullivan Arena in Manchester. The Ravens were outshot 43-17, but made their chances count in the New England Women’s Hockey Alliance game. They are 8-3-0 in the league (12-6 overall) and moved into a first-place tie with Saint Anselm. Ostrander’s performance marked her third 40-save performance of the season.
Ava Kison, Cassidy Jones and Katelyn Brightbill scored FPU’s goals, one in each period. All three are freshmen.
The Ravens return to the ice on Friday and Saturday, when they travel to upstate New York for a pair of non-conference games, against SUNY Canton and SUNY Potsdam, respectively.