WESTFIELD, Mass. — Both Keene State basketball teams opened their seasons Tuesday against Westfield State, with the men’s team picking up an 86-71 win and the women’s team falling short, 66-55.
The men’s team will play its home-opener at Spaludling Gym on Friday at 6 p.m. against Rutgers-Newark, and the women will be at home next Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Bryant & Stratton.
Men start hot, blow out Westfield State
Team captains Jeff Hunter and Octavio Brito each scored 22 points, combining for 44 overall while also grabbing 18 rebounds as Keene State (1-0) opened an 11-point lead less than seven minutes into the game and cruised to an 86-71 victory over preseason MASCAC favorite Westfield State University at the Woodward Center in the season opener for both teams Tuesday night.
“It was a nice way to start the year, going on the road against a very good team who was picked in the preseason poll to win their league,” said Keene State head coach Ryan Cain. “Not surprising that in the first game there were some good things and a lot of things we can work on, but that was one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country last year, so we are pleased to limit them to five offensive rebound and win the rebounding margin.”
Keene State, who is coming off an LEC tournament championship and NCAA tournament second round appearance last season, shot a sizzling 55 percent and made 10-of-19 (53 percent) from long range in the opening half as they opened a 55-34 halftime edge that did not drop below 20 until 6:51 remained and was never below 13 at any point in the final 20 minutes.
The Owls ballooned the gap to as many as 28 (68-40) at the 13:38 mark, hitting Westfield with a 13-6 burst out of the locker room to perhaps wring out any hope the home Owls might have been able to generate after the break.
Hunter made 8-of-10 shots from the floor and added nine rebounds to his ledger, while Brito shot 9-of-19 and made 4-of-9 from deep while also just barely missing his own double-double with nine boards.
Keene State also got significant contributions from Endicott College transfer Spencer Aronson, who scored 15 points on 5-of-9 three-point shooting. He was 4-of-6 in the opening 20 minutes, helping his team sprint out to the double-digit lead. Junior Mason Jean Baptiste, a 37 percent career three-point shooter in 36 games, tossed in an efficient 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3-PT) with four steals and three assists as KSC finished with four double-digit scorers. KSC dominated the glass 46-30, including 18-5 on the offensive end.
Westfield was paced by 12 points by Jeremy Remigio (3-7 FG, 5-8 FT), but he was the lone double-figure scorer. Joseph Meade added eight points while Kuany Teng, Lance Lennon, and Timmy Jacobus each had seven. The home Owls were minus-18 on the glass after being outrebounded just five times in their 27 games a season ago. WSU finished 22-5 in 2021-2022, including 12-2 at home, and convincingly won the MASCAC with two wins by a combined 36 points in the league tournament before falling at host Nazareth College by seven (78-71) in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Women start hot, but drop opener
Sophomore guard Aryanna Murray had 15 points on 6-of-14 shooting and five assists while two others efficiently scored in double-figures, but the Keene State College women’s basketball team could not overcome turnovers or a 4-for-18 three-point shooting performance as they lost at Westfield State University 66-55 to kick off the 2022-2023 season at the Woodward Center Tuesday night.
In addition to Murray, Kenzie Durnford finished with 13 points on 6-of-12 shooting and 11 rebounds for a double-double, while first year Valerie Luizzi added 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3-PT), eight rebounds, six steals, and two assists in a strong debut.
However, the Owls (0-1) saw a 9-0 lead 4:09 into the game — and eventually a 19-11 advantage with 5:49 left in the half — turn into a 29-25 halftime deficit, and they never led again after that despite controlling the majority of the first half against a team that shot just 12-of-35 from the field.
Westfield State was limited to 26 percent (6-of-23) shooting in the third quarter while KSC shot 62 percent (8-of-13), but won the period 21-17 as the visiting Owls were doomed by 14 turnovers in the 10 minutes out of the locker room.
KSC committed 41 turnovers, its most since 2017 when they totaled 44 at Westfield State.
The Owls head to the University of Southern Maine (0-1) for a very early Little East Conference matchup with the Huskies on Saturday at 1 p.m. before playing their home opener next Tuesday.
