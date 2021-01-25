PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Sophomore Jeff Hunter took care of business for the Keene State College men’s basketball team, leading the Owls to a 102-82 victory over Rhode Island College in their first non-exhibition action since last February at The Murray Center Saturday afternoon.
Hunter scored 25 points while also grabbing 14 rebounds.
Keene State (1-0) flipped around an early 14-point deficit to dominate Rhode Island College (0-1) in the first game of Little East Conference action.
Freshman Mason Jean Baptiste scored 16 points in his collegiate debut. Classmate Nate Siow finished with 14 points and six rebounds.
The Keene State men’s basketball team next hosts Castleton University (0-1) at Spaulding Gymnasium on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The game can be viewed on the Owls Media Network.
The Keene State College women’s basketball team sliced a 14-point second half deficit to one with 5:34 to go, but could not get over the hump as they dropped a tight 51-47 affair at Rhode Island College in the season opener for both teams Saturday at The Murray Center.
Arianna Hebert led the Owls with 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Rylee Burgess, in her collegiate debut, finishing with nine points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Jackie Alibrandi added eight points and six rebounds.
The Owls shot just 32 percent from the floor in the narrow loss.
The Keene State women’s basketball team hosts UMass-Dartmouth on Saturday at noon in its home opener. You can view the game on the Owls Media Network.