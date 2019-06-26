Keene State College men’s basketball Coach Ryan Cain has announced his staff for the upcoming Owls Basketball Camp, which is set to take place in July.
Among the staff are: Keene State men’s basketball Associate Coach Dave Hastings; Keene High School boys’ basketball Coach Kevin Ritter; Keene High girls’ basketball Coach Stacey Massiah; Keene High baseball Coach and high school and college basketball referee Dan Moylan; Conant High School girls’ basketball Coach Brian Troy; Portsmouth High School boys’ basketball Assistant Coach Matt Azzaro; former Keene High boys’ and girls’ basketball Coach Jon Perry; former Keene State four-year starter and Assistant Coach Doug Jenkins; Keene State Professor of Sports Jeff Timmer; Keene State men’s basketball recent graduate Ty Nichols and current players Jordan Haywood, Sidi Diallo and DeVon Beasley; Phillips Exeter Academy player Jake Blaisdell; Keene native and Emmanuel College student Andrew Kalpakian; and Program Director Phil Hebert.
The two camp sessions will be held July 8-12 and 15-19, with camp days running 9 a.m.-4 p.m. A week of camp costs $230. An additional $50 can be paid for a provided lunch. A $50 deposit is required at the time of registering to hold a camper’s place. Signing up for both weeks comes with a $25 discount.
Register online at https://keenestate.prestosports.com/camps/Basketball/Basketball — Camps, or contact Cain at 358-2806 or ryan.cain@keene.edu for more information.
— Sentinel Staff