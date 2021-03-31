After 33 years at Keene State, Ken Howe is ready to say his goodbyes.
Well, not quite yet. He still has one final season with the Owls.
The Keene State lifer announced in early March that he’ll retire as the head coach of the Keene State baseball team at the end of the 2021 season.
Tuesday marked the start of Howe’s final year, an 8-1 win over New England College in the team’s first competitive home game in over 700 days.
So what did the season-opening win mean to the four-time Little East Conference Coach of the Year?
“Trying to hold back the tears,” explained an emotional Howe after Tuesday’s game. “Because that’s just me.”
He took a minute to gather himself.
“It’s been a great time,” he said. “A lot of love from the family allowing me to do the things that I’ve been able to do, that I love to do. But it’s a great way to start my last season.”
A Keene High grad, and a 1986 graduate of Keene State, Howe was immediately involved with KSC baseball program when it was brought back in 1987. He served as co-head coach for three seasons then, starting in 1990, the team was his.
By 2005, he had built the program into one of the best Division III teams in New England.
From 2005-2012, the Owls reached three LEC tournament finals, winning its first conference title in 2008.
The team qualified for the NCAA Division III Championships four times, reaching the regional final in 2007. That year, they were one game away from going to the DIII World Series.
It’s the kind of resume that attracts talent. Student-athletes want to play for Ken Howe.
“I mean, he’s the reason I transferred here,” said senior Josh DeFrancisco, who went 2-3 with three RBI on Tuesday. “He’s the guy that brought me in.”
DeFrancisco transferred to Keene State in 2019 after spending his freshman and sophomore years at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn.
“I told the guys, ‘Let’s win this for him,’ ” DeFrancisco added. “He’s done a lot for this program. He gave it all to us, so we have to give it all back to him in his last year.”
Tuesday’s decisive win was the first step for this young Owls team.
Howe said he was “very pleased with day one,” but it is only day one. There’s still a lot of baseball to be played in Howe’s last season.
And he’s excited for every last pitch.
“It’s been a great experience and I’m looking forward to having fun throughout the rest of the year,” Howe said.