The Keene State baseball team opened its home schedule with a 4-3 win over Salem State on Tuesday afternoon, snapping a three-game losing streak.
Freshman infielder Jonathan Chatfield hit a three-run home run and doubled, while fellow freshman Troy Brennan pitched four hitless innings of relief with four strikeouts for his first career win.
Salem State jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first frame when Ryan Bourgeois knocked a two-out, bases loaded single.
The Owls (6-10) responded in the third when Tommy Ahlers singled and Hamilton Barnes doubled to set the table for Chatfield’s three-run blast to right center.
Chatfield doubled in the fifth, and came around to score, advancing on a fly out and scoring on a passed ball to make it 4-2.
Brennan allowed just one baserunner in four innings of relief, walking one.
Shea Zina picked up his third save, striking out two in the ninth after allowing a run in the eighth.
Patrick McKeighan got the start on the mound for Keene State. He went three innings, allowing two runs on five hits with two strikeouts and a hit batsman.
Ahlers was the only other Owl with multiple hits, finishing 2-for-5 with a run scored.
“This is baseball at its best when you have five or six home games in front of you,” said Keene State manager Justin Blood. “If there’s ever a time to get on a roll it’s when you’re at home and sleeping in your own beds ... hopefully we can take the momentum from today.”
