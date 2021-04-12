Plymouth State University scored a run in the top of the first inning of Saturday’s first game and never stopped scoring after that, running away with 17-10 and 20-1 (7 innings) victories over the Keene State College baseball team at Owl Athletic Complex.
The games did not count toward the Little East Conference standings, but were tough sledding nonetheless for KSC’s pitching staff. Plymouth State (4-4) recorded 18 hits and never trailed in the day’s first game, building a 3-0 edge by the third inning.
Trailing 5-1 and eventually 8-3, Keene State stayed in the game, making it 8-6 in the sixth following a run-scoring poke to left by Mike Collins and a two-run double from Josh Andrade.
It was 10-7 heading to the ninth, but that is where the wheels fell off for the Owls (2-7). PSU had only three hits in the frame but sent 10 batters to the plate and scored seven times.
It was an inauspicious start to the second game for Keene State, as the Panthers grabbed a lead nearly immediately, going ahead 2-0 three batters in and it never improved from there for the Owls.
Keene State looks to get back on track against league-leading Eastern Connecticut State University (15-2, 8-0 LEC) this week. The Owls host the Warriors at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday for an LEC contest before traveling to Mansfield, Conn. For a non-conference game the next day.