Keene State baseball swept by Castleton
CASTLETON, Vt. — Senior Joe Barter hit his first home run with Keene State College and his team’s first home run of the season (later adding another), but the Owls allowed 20 runs over two games and lost 10-4 twice while being swept in a baseball doubleheader by Castleton University at Spartan Field Sunday.
In a nine-inning game that counted toward the conference standings, Castleton (3-3, 2-0 LEC) jumped out to a 3-0 lead by the end of the third and cruised from there.
Keene State (1-3, 0-2 LEC) closed to within 3-2 in the fourth on Barter’s first home run of the day that also scored Brendan Eaton, but then gave up four runs — all unearned — in the next half inning to fall behind 7-2.
The Owls got as close as 8-4 after an RBI single from Colin McKeon in the sixth and a run-scoring wild pitch in the seventh, but the Spartans scored a run in each of the next two innings and were never in trouble after that.
Castleton did not have an extra-base hit in the game, but worked seven walks.
Greg Poggioli (0-1) made his first start of the season for the Owls and went 2.1 innings, allowing three hits, three walks, and three runs while striking out two.
Barter was 1-for-3 with the two-run homer and a walk. Colin Grenier reached three times and Trent Mayer had a pair of hits, but the Owls lost both conference games to Castleton.
Friday’s second game — with the Owls leading 11-6 in the top of the fifth inning — was cancelled due to darkness and the teams resumed Sunday from the beginning.
The Owls struck first in the second contest Sunday, a seven-inning, non-league matchup, but a long five-run second gave Castleton a four-run lead and the Spartans eventually pulled away late to another 10-4 win after KSC had drawn within two in the fourth.
Castleton won all three games against the Owls this weekend — two in league play — and scored 25 runs in the process.
Next, Keene State visits New England College (1-10) on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. The Owls beat the Pilgrims 8-1 earlier this week in Keene.