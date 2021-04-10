PLYMOUTH — The Keene State College baseball team exploded for the most runs scored in a game in 12 years in a 25-1 win over host Plymouth State University in the opening game of a Little East Conference doubleheader at Parish Field on Friday. The Panthers took game two by a score of 15-5.
In game one, 11 different players, including all nine starters, had at least one hit and drove in at least one run for the Owls (2-5, 1-1 LEC). Colin McKeon was 3-for-4 with five RBI, while Joe Barter, Josh Beayon, Ben Burrell and Michael Monteambeault each drove in two runs. Isaac Keehn picked up his first win of the season by striking out seven in five innings of work; Beayon came on in relief to strike out four in the final two frames.
The Owls scored in each of the first six innings, including seven runs in the third and five in the fourth, taking advantage of six Plymouth State (2-4, 1-3) errors and banging out 16 hits.
It was the first time Keene State scored more than 20 runs in a game since a 28-11 win that came against Plymouth State on April 24, 2009. Keene State also went over 20 runs in their next game that season, with a 21-0 whitewash of Western Connecticut State the next day.
The KSC record for runs scored in a game was set in 21 years ago, when the Owls mashed out a 31-2 win over Western Connecticut state on April 2, 2000.
In the second game on Friday, Keene State committed five errors, accounting for six unearned runs.
Five different players drove in a run for the Owls, while McKeon’s hot hitting continued with two more hits, but it was Plymouth State that got out to an early lead. The Panthers scored seven runs in the first inning.
The Owls brought it to 10-5, but couldn’t get any closer in the second game.
Patrick McKeighan (0-1) took the loss, allowing seven runs (five earned) and failed to record an out. Greg Poggioli, Will Dolaher and Ryan Sliwinski all saw time out of the bullpen.
The two teams will meet again in Keene for a doubleheader on Saturday, April 10. First pitch is at noon. Saturday’s games will not count in the Little East Conference standings.