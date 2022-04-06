Keene State baseball pulled off their first home win of the season against Fitchburg State on Tuesday, 15-6, at the Owl Athletic Complex in Keene.
The Falcons’ sophomore Silas Thomas scored in the top of the first inning, but the Owls did not let them stay ahead for long, responding with two runs of their own from junior Malik Pearson and classmate Trent Mayer in the bottom of the second inning.
Fitchburg State managed to tie the game back up in the top of the third inning after bringing in Thomas for the second time of the game but Keene State pulled ahead in the bottom of the fifth and did not look back. The Owls brought in ten combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
The Falcons tried to make something happen while trailing by 11, but they only managed to score two runs in the top of the eighth inning.
Owls freshman pitcher Phil Nichols threw 5.2 innings, allowing just two earned runs to earn the win and put Keene State in position to earn its first home victory.
The Owls lost their home opener, 16-6, last Sunday against New England College.
“I know when we played here Sunday [in the home opener] we didn't have our best effort and it was good to flip that around today and get a W for sure,” said Keene State head coach Justin Blood.
Blood is looking forward to the games this Thursday when they travel to Western New England as well as their upcoming home doubleheader against longtime rival Plymouth State.
“Baseball is a game that's meant to be played every day, so the more we can be out on the field and the more games we can string together in the week the better," said Blood. "So hopefully we can take some of this momentum and take it to Thursday and hopefully that will help us bring some more momentum into Saturday.”
Keene State (3-13, 0-2 Little East Conference) will be facing off Thursday at 3:30 p.m. as they travel to Western Connecticut. The Owls will also play a double-header at home against Plymouth State on Saturday with the first pitch at noon.