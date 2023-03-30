There is plenty of new blood on the field for head coach Justin Blood and the Keene State baseball team. With new blood comes growing pains, to be sure, but growing pains means growth.
With an 11-9 win over Springfield on Wednesday, the Owls seventh victory surpasses last season’s total before the calendar turns to April.
It’s a big step forward toward the checklist of goals Blood has put together since taking over the program in 2022. Blood played at Monadnock and pitched at Franklin Pierce before a minor-league career in the Seattle Mariners organization. His coaching career had stops at Franklin Pierce, UConn and then as head coach at the University of Hartford. He is no stranger to program building.
That’s the path the Owls (7-10) are on right now.
Blood’s lineup card Wednesday had five freshmen and a sophomore penciled in. Of the seven pitchers used in the win, four were freshmen.
“There’s a lot of exciting days where you feel like you’re starting to figure some things out, and then there are a lot of sobering days when you realize you still have a lot to figure out,” said Blood.
Wednesday was filled with a little bit of both sides of the coin.
The Owls surged ahead 10-2 thanks to crooked numbers in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Seemingly, everything was set to be academic from there with the Owls enroute to their second home win in as many days.
Then, the growing pains.
Springfield scored seven runs in the eighth behind just four hits. The Owls needed three pitchers to get through the frame, surrendering two walks and a hit batsman. Springfield also scored on a passed ball, a wild pitch and a fielding error in the inning.
Owls pitchers issued 10 walks and hit three batters in total.
“We have catchers with not a lot of experience and young pitchers,” said Blood. “Whether it’s blocking, or pitch calling or communication . . . yeah things can get away from you quickly when you have young guys and there’s guys on base and the game starts to speed up on you.
“But all in all, they’ve done a really good job.”
The bats were the bright spot.
Freshman Jonathan Chatfield continued his torrid start at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and two runs scored. He’s batting .333 with an 1.099 OPS and .647 slugging percentage — all team highs. The five freshman in the Owls’ lineup were 6-for-18 on Wednesday.
Six of the Owls’ hits were for extra bases. Fifth-year outfielder Brendan Eaton was 3-for-5 with a three-run double that made it 10-2 in the seventh. He also drove in a run in the sixth.
Shea Zina recorded his second save in as many days, inheriting two runners with one out in the top of the ninth. After surrendering a two-out walk to load the bases, he got Ryan Sorgi to strikeout looking to end the game.
