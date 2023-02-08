Phil Racicot

Phil Racicot served just under four years as athletic director at Keene State College. He will be stepping away Feb. 20 to become Assistant Athletic Director for Event Management at the University of Pittsburgh.

 Emma Bostwick / KSC Athletics

Keene State College’s Director of Athletics and Recreation, Phil Racicot, is stepping down a few months shy of four years in the position, the school announced in a release on Wednesday. Racicot’s final day is February 20, and he stands ready to assist the college through the transition, he said.






