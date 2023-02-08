Keene State College’s Director of Athletics and Recreation, Phil Racicot, is stepping down a few months shy of four years in the position, the school announced in a release on Wednesday. Racicot’s final day is February 20, and he stands ready to assist the college through the transition, he said.
Racicot is moving back to NCAA Division I athletics, and to a familiar city, this time as Assistant Athletic Director for Event Management at the University of Pittsburgh.
Keene State president Melinda Treadwell said a national search will be launched to replace Racicot. An interim leadership structure will be announced soon, “and we won’t lose momentum on current major investments in our athletics program," Treadwell said in the release.
"Phil has led Keene State's athletic programs through an unprecedented time, ensuring his student-athletes and staff successfully navigated athletics competition during COVID,” Treadwell said. “I have also valued Phil as a colleague in our service to the Little East Conference, where we have worked side by side, Phil as chair of the Athletic Directors Executive Council, while I chaired the President’s Council. I wish him the best in his exciting new opportunity."
Racicot came to Keene State from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, where, over a period of 23 years, he served in athletics in a variety of capacities. From 2006-201, he was Associate Athletics Director for Administration.
His wife, Brooke is from Pittsburgh and Brooke’s father is a Pitt alum and played baseball and soccer there.
“It was hard to pass up an opportunity to work again in Division I athletics,” Racicot said. “It can be more volatile; you really don’t know the future, but at least I will be working in a familiar setting, in a professional sports city, surrounded by family and friends.”
“Right now,” he added, “Pitt athletics is operating on all cylinders. We have a young event staff, but the chance to work hosting NCAA tournaments, ACC Championships … that’s intriguing and exciting.”
Racicot guided the Keene State program through a pandemic that shuttered collegiate athletics, where games and entire seasons were disrupted, even nixed.
“It was crazy,” Racicot said. “[The pandemic] was deeply impactful across the board. You had to embrace flexibility and resiliency; you were constantly working on safety protocols and procedures … always pivoting.
“It was awesome that there was this level of gratitude and appreciation because that first fall, our teams only practiced and scrimmaged. We sectioned teams off in pods. The athletes bonded and became close. It led to the formation of a culture we are seeing the benefits of now with our students who came through this.”
The men’s basketball team winning a conference title last year is a “point of pride,” he said. “That is the class that came in when I did.”
Among other achievements at Keene State, Racicot implemented a new mobile ticketing system and negotiated a new Nike/Prime Time Sport apparel agreement, a larger-revenue-generating five-year deal.
During Racicot’s term, the college added NCAA men’s and women’s golf and won numerous LEC championships, including in soccer, volleyball, cross country and women’s swimming. The men’s basketball team is currently ranked No. 5 nationally, with a 21-1 overall record and a 13-0 mark in LEC games.
Keene State this year is marking its 25th year of membership in NCAA Division III and the LEC.
Racicot said he is thankful for his time at Keene State.
“I made a lot of great friendships in Keene,” Racicot said, “and some of those will last a lifetime. Every job is hard, but there is such a thing as the right time, and this is one of those times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.