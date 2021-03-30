PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Keene State College men’s lacrosse athletes Joe Nutting, Shane Molloy and Colby Quiet, as well as the women’s outdoor track and field 4x400 meter relay team, were all recognized when the Little East Conference released their weekly slate of awards Monday, according to a press release.
Men’s Lacrosse
Nutting, the 2019 LEC Player of the Year and all-league First Team selection, was named the Offensive Player of the Week as he wasted no time finding the scoresheet this season, tallying three goals and two assists in KSC’s runaway 17-5 win in the opener at Western Connecticut State University this past Saturday.
Molloy picked up the Defensive Player of the Week after helping spear the Owl defense that held the Colonials to just two goals in the final three quarters and 20 shots in the game. He caused five turnovers himself and scooped up five ground balls.
Quiet had a solid collegiate debut for the Owls Saturday and was named Rookie of the Week. He assisted on two first half goals, both with KSC on extra-man opportunities, before scoring for the first time as an Owl. Quiet also picked up five ground balls and was 14-for-25 on faceoffs.
Women’s Outdoor Track & Field
Keene State’s 4x400 meter relay team of Nicole De Almeida, Amanda Deppert, Skyler Gauthier and Alexis Gauthier was named the Relay of the Week after they opened the season at the Eastern Connecticut State University Invitational with a first-place showing.