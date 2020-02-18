PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Multiple Keene State College athletes were honored by the Little East Conference in their weekly award program, announced Monday:
In men’s basketball, freshman Jeff Hunter was named as the LEC Rookie of the Week. He most notably exploded for a career high 29 points with nine boards in the Owls’ 84-80 comeback win against Rhode Island College ... In men’s track and field, junior Ben Musese was named as the LEC Field Athlete of the Week. Musese broke his own school record with a leap of 14.20 meters in the triple jump at the Valentine Invitational at Boston University; and freshman Jacob Pearl was picked as the LEC Rookie Track Athlete of the Week. Pearl ran the 3,000 meters in 8:40.84 to qualify for the New England Division III Championships, and also qualified in the mile in 4:23.26 ... In women’s swimming and diving, freshman Jaelin Jang was named as the LEC Rookie of the Week after posting a pair of runner-up finishes at the 2020 NEISDA Championships, placing second in the 200 IM and 1,000 freestyle.