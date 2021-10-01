Keene State College has announced the addition of men’s and women’s golf as varsity sports beginning in the fall of 2022, according to a press release.
The addition of these two sports raises Keene State’s Division III athletic offerings to 20 programs.
Collegiate golf is increasingly of interest to students, with more than 300 NCAA Division III programs in each men’s and women’s golf, and 70 percent of colleges and universities across the country, across all three divisions of the NCAA, offering the sport.
“Our student-athletes are dedicated to their sports. Providing opportunities for students to reach their goals and continue to develop their skills playing the sport they love is a priority,” said Keene State College President Melinda Treadwell in the press release. “The addition of more athletics options to our existing strong athletics program is truly exciting for our students and our entire college community. I personally am looking forward to seeing our Owls play.”
The men’s golf team is slated to join the Little East Conference as a championship sport; fellow LEC schools Eastern Connecticut State University, Castleton University, Western Connecticut State University, Rhode Island College, and the University of Southern Maine already sponsor men’s golf within the LEC. While the LEC does not sponsor women’s golf as a championship sport, other competitive opportunities throughout the region are being explored. Both programs will host events at local venues.
The search for a head coach is already underway and a candidate will be selected in the coming weeks. By the time the teams hit the links in 2022, it will mark the first new varsity sport offerings in 25 years, since the school added men’s and women’s lacrosse ahead of the 1997-98 academic year.
“This is an exciting time in Keene State athletics history,” said Phil Racicot, Keene State College director of athletics and recreation in the press release. “Our coaches have proven that they are outstanding recruiters of high-achieving student-athletes. We look forward to welcoming more quality student-athletes to our campus to help them reach their potential in the classroom and on the course.”