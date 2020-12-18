PAWTUCKET, RI — On Thursday, the Little East Conference announced a limited, conference-only schedule for men’s and women’s basketball and women’s swimming and diving, according to a press release.
Six of the nine LEC schools have opted into the basketball season and five of the 13 have opted to compete in women’s swimming and diving this winter.
The men’s and women’s basketball schedules feature five home games and five road contests. All regular season contests will be doubleheaders with the men’s and women’s teams, the school said on Twitter.
Keene State’s schedule is slated to begin on Jan. 23 at Rhode Island College, and finishes on Feb. 27 at Plymouth State. The LEC semifinals will be on March 3 and the championship will be on March 6. The winner of the LEC tournament will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Championship. Other institutions taking part include UMass Dartmouth, Eastern Connecticut State, and Castleton.
The women’s swimming and diving schedule features two home meets and two road meets, with all four being dual meet competitions.
The schedule begins at Eastern Connecticut State on the week of Feb. 7, and sees the Owls host Rhode Island College on the week of Feb. 14. After a week’s break from competition, the Owls travel to affiliate member Western New England College the week of Feb. 28 and ends with a home meet against Plymouth State during the week of March 7.
Times for all games and meets are still to be determined. All schedule changes are subject to change due to potential COVID responses. Athletes for all teams will be subject to COVID-19 testing in conjunction with institutional, Little East Conference, and NCAA protocols, as well as requirements of the state where competition is held.
Only members of the KSC community who have been through the college’s testing protocols will be allowed to attend in person; processes for attending a game will be forthcoming. Broadcasts of the games and meets will be available. A schedule for the men’s swimming and diving team is being developed.