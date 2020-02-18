The Keene High varsity spirit squad took third place Sunday in Division II of the Hannah G. Bazemore Memorial Competition at Hollis-Brookline High School.
Keene Coach Kayla Latulippe, assisted by Danielle Miller, said she was thrilled with the performance of the Blackbirds. “The girls put on a fantastic performance ...” she said. “We were down athletes due to injuries but they still put on a great performance.
The team consists of senior Hannah Harvey, and freshmen Alyssa Pratt, Jaelyn Bonilla, Kylee Shackett and Brianna Hickey.
Keene will next compete in the N.H. state tournament preliminaries Sunday, March 8, at Pinkerton Academy of Derry.