When you’re playing softball during a New England spring, sometimes you have to fight the weather.
Despite the rain from the first pitch to the last out — heavy, at times — the Keene softball team and Bedford played all seven innings Tuesday afternoon, with Bedford heading home with a 4-0 win over the Blackbirds.
“It was a shame we had to play in this weather, but I’m impressed with both teams’ mental toughness,” said Keene coach Peter Vearling. “[Bedford] seemed to handle the weather a bit better than we did. I think that was the difference in the game.”
The Bulldogs (1-4) scored three runs in the sixth inning to cement their lead. Keene loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh inning but couldn’t get anyone home as freshman Lexi Lounder had a potential base hit taken away by an impressive play by Bedford’s Ashley Bergeron at second base to end the game.
Lounder was hacking at the first pitch, which was just above the zone, but it looked like her pop-up could drop into shallow right field before Bergeron covered the ground to make the catch and preserve the shutout.
“I was surprised that she made the catch,” Vearling said. “I thought she was going to let it drop. [Bedford] made a lot of nice plays, I thought.”
Sophomore Cassidy Dunham pitched all seven innings for the Blackbirds (1-6), allowing the four runs (three earned) on just three hits. She struck out seven.
She also gave out seven free passes, four of which came around to score.
Keene’s defense helped Dunham out throughout the afternoon, particularly sophomore Makenzie Neese, who made a nice catch on a line drive to left field in the second inning, and junior Sydney Maclean, who recorded two putouts at third base, including fielding a rocket off the bat of Bedford’s Bella Sciuto in the fourth inning.
“I’m so thankful for [the defense],” Dunham said. “Our infield was pretty solid and they stopped a lot. Definitely have a lot of trust in them.”
Bedford took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, as Keene catcher Taylor Swift threw to second base to try to catch Caitlyn Duquette stealing, which allowed Delaney Martel to score from third base.
Keene was hitting the ball hard all afternoon but couldn’t find the holes in the defense and the score stayed at 1-0 until the sixth inning. That’s when Bedford made it 4-0 in the top half, thanks in part to three walks in the inning.
“I think my mechanics were just a little off in that inning,” Dunham said. “Just wasn’t bringing my leg through straight. Other than that, I just lost it for a little bit and had to find it again.”
Keene loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn’t cash in.
All in all, Keene stranded seven baserunners.
“We didn’t strikeout much in this game, but we need to push those baserunners around and get a few runs,” Vearling said. “Keep some pressure on the other team.”
Erin McCarthy pitched the complete game shutout for the Bulldogs, giving up just two hits and striking out four, including back-to-back strikeouts in the bottom of the seventh inning with two Blackbirds on base.
Keene has now lost five in a row but has an opportunity to right the ship with a game at Goffstown Wednesday. Keene is then back at Foster Field against Londonderry Friday.
“We have a very young team that seems to be staying positive,” Vearling said. “I’m hoping we can get this thing working before too long.”