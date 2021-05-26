What started as a sunny, partly cloudy afternoon quickly took a turn for the worst, as Wednesday’s storm rolled in and cut Keene softball’s game against Concord short.
Concord was ahead 15-0 when the wind picked up and the rain started to come down, but since the teams did not get through five full innings, the game was suspended. They played 4.2 innings before the game was called.
Keene had some trouble offensively and, outside of a leadoff double from junior Maya Carey in the first inning and a single from Laurel Clace in the fourth, the Blackbirds couldn’t get anything going with their bats.
“Hitting is very mental,” said head coach Peter Vearling. “We have to be more fundamentally sound if we want to hit better.”
Freshman Cassidy Dunham got the start in the circle for Keene, her third start of the season, but Concord got to her early.
Along with the 13 hits given up, five errors and a few misplayed balls hurt Dunham’s line.
“The biggest disappointment tonight was we committed five errors,” Vearling said. “This game was very unlike us."
The five errors were the most the Blackbirds committed all season.
Although Concord was hitting well all game, Vearling said he was impressed with his freshman in the circle.
“I thought she kept her composure,” Vearling said. “It would’ve been easy to throw in the towel. She’s starting to see where she needs to go next year. She’s getting a taste of the real world.”
There wasn’t much going on defensively for the Blackbirds either, but senior Maddy Miner impressed at second base. She turned a difficult double play in the fifth inning after fielding a hard-hit ground ball, stepping on second base and throwing to first in time to get both runners.
“Maddy has had a great season,” Vearling said. “She’s done everything we’ve asked her to do. A very positive role model for the younger kids. She’s done a fantastic job.”
This was the second time in the week that these two teams played each other, with the Crimson Tide winning Monday's game 8-1. Dunham started that game as well. The two teams could face off for a third time in the second round of the NHIAA tournament.
Keene will have to get through Manchester Memorial first. That first-round playoff game is scheduled for Monday in Manchester.
Before that, the Blackbirds have two more regular season games to play — both against Monadnock. The team will celebrate Senior Day Thursday in Keene, then play the Huskies again Friday to wrap up the regular season.